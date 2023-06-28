Home States Tamil Nadu

Man kills fellow worker for seeking sexual favours in Chennai

Published: 28th June 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday night. The accused, Avinash (22) of Tenkasi, told police that he killed his colleague, Kolanji of Salem, for demanding sexual favours from him.
Avinash told the police he committed the crime as the victim pressured him for sexual favours.

According to Velachery police, Avinash was a construction labourer, and he was working on the Velachery Bridge. After work, he slept below the bridge. Kolanji was also working on the same site and they became friends. On Monday night, they were consuming alcohol near Link Road in Taramani.

The police said in an inebriated state, Kolanji allegedly asked for sexual favours from Avinash, to which he refused. When Kolanji kept pressing him, Avinash, stabbed him with a knife. On information, Velachery police recovered the body and sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

Three child labourers rescued from shops
Chennai: Three child labourers who were employed in a mechanic shop and a jewellery shop on Wall Tax Road were rescued on Tuesday.The rescued are, two 16-year-old boys from West Bengal and a 13-year-old boy. An FIR was filed against the jewellery shop owner while showcase notices have been issued to the mechanic shop owner as the children were above 14 years. According to A Mohandoss, chairman of Chennai Noth Child Welfare Committee, three of them have been sent to a reception unit in the city. “They will be sent with their parents if they come with valid proof,” he said. ENS

