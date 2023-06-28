No toilets, water in temporary retiring rooms at TN's Gudalur, say TNSTC drivers

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: TNSTC drivers at Gudalur alleged that retiring rooms arranged for them on the fourth floor of a private building lack toilets and drinking water. A petition has been sent to the human rights commission in this regard.

Recently, due to renovation works at the Gudalur bus stand, over 10 drivers were given rooms in a rented building, situated opposite the bus stand to take rest at night. However, drivers said they have to cross the road and walk to the bus stand every time they had to relieve themselves as three toilets in the building remain closed.

D Premkumar who sent a petition to the human rights commission and inspector of the labour department told TNIE that stray dogs chased them when they walk to the bus stand at night. “The rooms are not maintained well and the lighting is inadequate.

Due to this, our sleep is affected and this is affects our ability to operate buses. We have informed about the issue to the branch manager but he is convincing us to manage the situation. This is creating mental agony for us,” he added.

He further said six drivers of SETC who arrive from Chennai, Kanniyakumari during the day also suffer a similar fate. A senior TNSTC official told TNIE that they are aware of the issue and are planning to open the retiring rooms in the bus stand within two weeks. He also said that the private builder locked the toilets after some drivers have created a ruckus in an inebriated state, following which the toilet water got stuck.

