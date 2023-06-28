Opt for E-NAM facility to sell cotton, agriculture department officials tell TN farmers 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As the price of cotton has slumped, agriculture department officials have suggested that the farmers sell their produce through the E-NAM facility for better profit. Cotton, which was sold at over Rs 100 per kg in the previous season, has dipped to Rs 50 per kg in the district due to lesser demand, forcing the farmers to hoard the cotton until the price increases. According to the agriculture department, more than 4,000 hectares of area were used for cotton cultivation in the district.



The price was slightly above Rs 60-Rs 70 per kg at the start of the season. Since they have spent thousands of rupees for cultivation, farmers are not ready to sell the harvest at lower prices. Owing to the large availability of cotton in the market, prices have dipped. Sources said nearly 500 tonnes of cotton is yet to arrive for sale.



Raja, secretary of the marketing committee of agriculture marketing department, said, "While most farmers sell cotton through the E-NAM facility, some farmers sell it at open markets for a lower price. For those who have enrolled their harvest at the E-Nam facility, samples of the cotton have been sent to traders in Erode. Ramanathapuram farmers can sell their produce to traders in Erode digitally, for which preparations are underway."



Copra procurement



The purchase of copra under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) is being carried out from April to September through regulated outlets in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts. Based on the scheme, a minimum support price of Rs 10,860 per quintal should be provided to farmers for the procured copra. More than 19 tonnes of copra were procured in Ramanathapuram and about 23 tonnes of copra in Madurai. The sub-standard copra will be sold through auctions in the regulatory market itself to aid the farmers.

