Home States Tamil Nadu

Opt for E-NAM facility to sell cotton, agriculture department officials tell TN farmers 

As the price of cotton has slumped, agriculture department officials have suggested that the farmers sell their produce through the E-NAM facility for better profit.

Published: 28th June 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

A cotton farmer keeps a check on plant growth | Express

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  As the price of cotton has slumped, agriculture department officials have suggested that the farmers sell their produce through the E-NAM facility for better profit. Cotton, which was sold at over Rs 100 per kg in the previous season, has dipped to Rs 50 per kg in the district due to lesser demand, forcing the farmers to hoard the cotton until the price increases. According to the agriculture department, more than 4,000 hectares of area were used for cotton cultivation in the district.

The price was slightly above Rs 60-Rs 70 per kg at the start of the season. Since they have spent thousands of rupees for cultivation, farmers are not ready to sell the harvest at lower prices.  Owing to the large availability of cotton in the market, prices have dipped. Sources said nearly 500 tonnes of cotton is yet to arrive for sale.

Raja, secretary of the marketing committee of agriculture marketing department, said, "While most farmers sell cotton through the E-NAM facility, some farmers sell it at open markets for a lower price. For those who have enrolled their harvest at the E-Nam facility, samples of the cotton have been sent to traders in Erode. Ramanathapuram farmers can sell their produce to traders in Erode digitally, for which preparations are underway."

Copra procurement

The purchase of copra under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) is being carried out from April to September through regulated outlets in Madurai and Ramanathapuram districts. Based on the scheme, a minimum support price of Rs 10,860 per quintal should be provided to farmers for the procured copra. More than 19 tonnes of copra were procured in Ramanathapuram and about 23 tonnes of copra in Madurai. The sub-standard copra will be sold through auctions in the regulatory market itself to aid the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E-NAM facility Cotton
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp