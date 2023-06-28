Periyar University bans black clothes for convocation, recalls order hours later

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

SALEM: Following criticism from several quarters, Periyar University on Tuesday withdrew a circular that directed students not to wear black clothes for the convocation, which will be presided over by Governor RN Ravi along with Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday. The university issued the circular on Monday night allegedly on the basis of police alert. But Salem city police denied the university’s charge.

The circular issued by registrar K Thangavelu said, “Based on the instructions of Salem police, all those who have been invited to attend the graduation ceremony should ensure they wear non-black attire. Avoid cell phones.”

Refuting the statement, police said, “Commissioner of Police B Vijayakumari reviewed the security arrangements in the university ahead of the ceremony. But she did not give any such instructions to the university. Also, no one issued any instruction on behalf of the police” a higher officer of city police said.

Earlier, Kolathur Mani, president of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) called for a black flag demonstration on Wednesday against Ravi.

According to police sources, several political parties and outfits are likely to participate in the demonstration. “The circular was issued to prevent protesters from entering the graduation ceremony along with students. It was issued based on oral instructions from police,” a staff in the registrar’s office said.

The ban sparked a row with academicians and social outfits expressing opinion on social media. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System, said, “Students should boycott the graduation ceremony.”

On Tuesday evening, the university recalled the circular. As many as 53,625 students from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri will receive their degree certificates on Wednesday. In addition, 1,076 students from the university and 6,415 students from distance education will also graduate, sources said.

