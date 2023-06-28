Home States Tamil Nadu

Periyar University bans black clothes for convocation, recalls order hours later

The university issued the circular on Monday night allegedly on the basis of police alert. But Salem city police denied the university’s charge.

Published: 28th June 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Periyar University

Periyar University

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

SALEM:  Following criticism from several quarters,  Periyar University on Tuesday withdrew a circular that directed students not to wear black clothes for the convocation, which will be presided over by Governor RN Ravi along with Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday. The university issued the circular on Monday night allegedly on the basis of police alert. But Salem city police denied the university’s charge.

The circular issued by registrar K Thangavelu said, “Based on the instructions of Salem police, all those who have been invited to attend the graduation ceremony should ensure they wear non-black attire. Avoid cell phones.”

Refuting the statement, police said, “Commissioner of Police B Vijayakumari reviewed the security arrangements in the university ahead of the ceremony. But she did not give any such instructions to the university. Also, no one issued any instruction on behalf of the police” a higher officer of city police said.
Earlier, Kolathur Mani, president of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) called for a black flag demonstration on Wednesday against Ravi.

According to police sources, several political parties and outfits are likely to participate in the demonstration. “The circular was issued to prevent protesters from entering the graduation ceremony along with students. It was issued based on oral instructions from police,” a staff in the registrar’s office said.

The ban sparked a row with academicians and social outfits expressing opinion on social media. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System, said, “Students should boycott the graduation ceremony.”

On Tuesday evening, the university recalled the circular. As many as 53,625 students from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri will receive their degree certificates on Wednesday. In addition, 1,076 students from the university and 6,415 students from distance education will also graduate, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar University black clothes K Ponmudy RN Ravi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp