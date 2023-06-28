Home States Tamil Nadu

'Sattur residents not supplied with drinking water for over 20 days'

Sattur municipality ward councillors criticised the administration for not supplying drinking water to residents from June 1, during the council meeting on Tuesday.

Published: 28th June 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Power cut , water crisis , tap , drinking water

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Sattur municipality ward councillors criticised the administration for not supplying drinking water to residents from June 1, during the council meeting on Tuesday. According to sources, the municipality should supply nearly 30 lakh litres of water every day to 24 wards through the Seevalaperi Combined Drinking Water scheme. However, for over 20 days, no ward has received water, they added.

Ward 3 councillor P Karthickumar said this is the first time the municipality failed to supply water for such a long time. "Around 10 lakh litres of water has been supplied to a private college since 2018. It has to be either cancelled or reduced as residents in Sattur have suffered due to inadequate water supply, At least 15 lakh litres of water has to be supplied to the residents in the municipality, however, only five to seven lakh litres is being supplied," he stated, adding that old and damaged pipelines and motors should be replaced. Ward 11 councillor S Theivanai said residents were constantly raising the issues over the phone and also in-person.

Sattur municipality chairman S Gurusamy said plans are afoot to minimise water woes. "Water from an unused well in Padandhal village was sent for testing. If the result is positive, the well would be able to provide around five to seven lakh litres of water in the municipality. Around 26 lakh litres of water will be supplied through the Thamirabharani combined drinking water scheme in the next two months," he said.

P Sundar (45), from Pookara Street, said they were forced to buy water, which costs Rs 150 per barrel. Official sources said the water supply was stopped temporarily to sort out the leakages in pipelines and that supply was resumed soon after.

Comments

