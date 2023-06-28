Home States Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji’s remand extended till July 12

When the judge asked about his health, the minister replied saying he was still down with pain.

TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji reacts in pain while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji’s judicial custody was extended for two weeks by the principal sessions court in Chennai.

The minister was produced before the principal sessions judge S Alli through video-conferencing on Wednesday, the last day of his 14-day remand. The judge ordered an extension of the remand till July 12. 

Senthil Balaji, currently recuperating after bypass surgery at the Kauvery Hospital, was arrested amid din and dust on the wee hours of June 14 in connection with a money laundering case filed in 2021-following the trials of the cash-for-jobs scam by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was initially admitted to the Govt Multi-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate after complaining of chest pain. The doctors examined him before diagnosing blocks in the heart. They recommended immediate surgery to remove the blocks.

He was shifted to the Kauvery Hospital after a division bench of the Madras High Court granted a nod by taking into account his health condition. The ED pressed for examining him by a team of medical experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi. However, the court, which passed the orders on a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by his wife Megala, did not agree to it but allowed the Central agency to form such a team and monitor his health at the private hospital.

In the meantime, ED was granted eight days of police custody by the principal sessions court for interrogating the minister subject to his health conditions but the agency did not do so citing his conditions.

