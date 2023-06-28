Home States Tamil Nadu

Three booked under SC/ST Act in TN for 'casteist slurs' against town panchayat president

The trio met her seeking approval from the town panchayat for a plot. She is said to have refused as they had not complied with the rules. The men then allegedly abused her with casteist slurs.

Published: 28th June 2023 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Perambalur police have booked three men under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly using casteist slurs against a town panchayat president from the DMK on Sunday.

According to the police, S Bakyalakshmi, a Dalit woman serving as the Poolampadi town panchayat president, was confronted by three men R Sathishkumar and C Renganathan of Kadambur in Perambalur and K Krishnan of Thenur in Perambalur.

The trio who were said to be realtors met her at her house seeking approval from the town panchayat for a plot. She is said to have refused as they had not complied with the rules. The men then allegedly abused her using casteist slurs and also threatened her.

Based on her complaint, Arumbavoor police have booked all three under sections 294 (b) (Reciting obscene words), 506 (2) (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur Panchayat leader SC/ST act in Perambalur Perambalur panchayat leader Bakyalakshmi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp