Three booked under SC/ST Act in TN for 'casteist slurs' against town panchayat president

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Perambalur police have booked three men under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly using casteist slurs against a town panchayat president from the DMK on Sunday.

According to the police, S Bakyalakshmi, a Dalit woman serving as the Poolampadi town panchayat president, was confronted by three men R Sathishkumar and C Renganathan of Kadambur in Perambalur and K Krishnan of Thenur in Perambalur.

The trio who were said to be realtors met her at her house seeking approval from the town panchayat for a plot. She is said to have refused as they had not complied with the rules. The men then allegedly abused her using casteist slurs and also threatened her.

Based on her complaint, Arumbavoor police have booked all three under sections 294 (b) (Reciting obscene words), 506 (2) (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

