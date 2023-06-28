Tomato prices go past Rs 100 per kg in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kochi

By Express News Service

Tomato prices are on fire. Over the past few days, the retail price of the vegetable has gone past Rs 100 per kg in many cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bhubaneswar. With monsoon advancing and rains disrupting the transportation of goods, the perishable item which is in short supply may continue to command premium rates, say traders.

In Punjab, prices skyrocketed in just two weeks. “About 15 days ago, the wholesale rate of tomato was Rs 6 per kg and it was being sold for Rs 15-20 per kg in retail,” said Jatinder Khurana, general secretary, of Amritsar Vegetable Sellers’ Association. From there. the cost has gone north.

In Delhi mandis, tomato supply has halved while prices have shot up by as much as 400% over the past few days. Local vendors are selling it for anything between Rs 80 and Rs 180 per kg, depending on the quality and the locality.

Ashok Kaushik, president of the Delhi Tomato Association, said retail prices have gone up as traders were depending on supplies from Himachal, which is battling rains. In Bhubaneswar, tomato prices doubled to Rs 100 in one day. Debendra Sahu, secretary, Chhatra Bazar Byabasayee Sangha, said traders are trying hard to meet the high demand for the kitchen staple.

Experts say such high prices for a perishable vegetable like tomato are not sustainable. In Kochi, for example, traders were forced to cut the price from Rs 120 to Rs 80 as there were not many takers for the highly priced vegetable.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh termed it a ‘temporary seasonal phenomenon’. “It is a perishable commodity. Transportation gets affected in areas that received sudden rains. Prices will cool down soon.”

Rs 68 per kg at TN farm fresh outlets

In a bid to cool prices, the TN government has started selling tomatoes at Rs 68 a kg at 65 ‘farm fresh’ outlets run by the Department of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection. The vegetable is available at subsidised rates in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Erode, Salem and other places, cooperation minister K R Periyakaruppan said on Tuesday

(With inputs from Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bhubaneswar)

