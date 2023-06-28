Trees facing axe for Tangedco’s project in Tiruppur to be re-evaluated by agriculture department

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The agriculture department has decided to conduct a second assessment after farmers expressed disappointment at the valuation fixed for coconut trees that would be felled to facilitate Tangedco’s tower installation project in Madathukulam. They alleged that officials deliberately undervalued over 200 coconut trees.

According to sources, TANGEDCO is erecting a 400 KV DC transmission line from Theppampadi in Theni to Myvadi in Udumalaipet, passing through several villages in Madathukulam. The valuation survey to pay compensation was carried out in Jothampatti (Madathukulam), Myvadi (Udumalaipet) and other villages in second week of this month.

Speaking to TNIE, N Durairaj from Jothampatti said, “I own several hundred coconut trees, and was shocked by announcement of the project. But, we couldn’t oppose the power project. But the valuation method is disappointing and harsh. Compensation for coconut trees aged above five years is Rs 30,000 and for those aged around three years is Rs 10,000. The agriculture officials have wrongly assessed coconut trees above five years and declared them as below three years. This wrong and low assessment is done for more than 75 coconut trees.”

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association - (Tiruppur South) Secretary A Paramasivam said, “There are differences between traditional and hybrid coconut variety. While the sap grows after five years for the traditional variety, it takes just three years for the hybrid variety. But officials didn’t check whether it is traditional or hybrid. They mistook traditional for hybrid variety after finding the sap from it.”

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director (Agriculture Department) Tiruppur - K Mariappan said, “We have received complaints from many farmers in Udumalaipet and Madathukulam. Based on the preliminary response, around 200 coconut trees are affected by the low assessment by agricultural officials. We will once again send a team of officials to inspect to reassess after conducting field verification in these farmlands in the first week of July.”

