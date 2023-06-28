Home States Tamil Nadu

Vet at doorstep: 250 mobile veterinary units to hit TN streets in two months

Govt completes ambulance procurement, plans to designate one each for every 1L livestock

Published: 28th June 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 07:24 AM

Dogs, Pets

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to bring veterinary services to the doorstep of farmers, the animal husbandry department is set to launch 250 mobile veterinary units (MVUs) across the state. One veterinary ambulance will be designated for every 1 lakh livestock population, and each block will receive one MVU each, said official sources.

Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services M Lakshmi said, “The procurement of ambulances have been completed. Recruitment of veterinarians and other supporting staff for ambulances is being undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation. The tendering process is underway, and within two months, we will launch the services across the state.” 

The MVUs were purchased at a cost of Rs 39 crore under the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, an initiative of the Union government. The ambulances will be operated by the state government under public-private partnership (PPP) model. The ambulances will be equipped with facilities for diagnosis, treatment, minor surgery, and other basic requirements. 

The MVU will be equipped with sample collection equipment such as vials, vacutainers, syringes, a small refrigerator, and various medicines for treatment, including life-saving drugs and antibiotics.  Each MVU will have a veterinarian, a para-veterinarian and a driver-cum-attendant. 

A joint director of the department said the mobile units will be positioned at locations from where they can serve the maximum number of villages. “Besides rescuing distressed animals, the MVUs can also be used to conduct special camps to safeguard cattle and poultry from diseases,” said an official.

The department first introduced the animal mobile medical ambulance scheme in five districts in 2015-16. Currently, there are 32 ambulances in operation. However, in a few districts these ambulances have not been provided with the required infrastructure and staff.

