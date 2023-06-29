After flagging delay, Tamil Nadu education minister Ponmudy skips Governor Ravi’s convocation event 

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu higher education minister K Ponmudy was conspicuous by his absence at the 21st convocation of Salem Periyar University on Wednesday. Governor RN Ravi presided over the function and personally gave away certificates to 506 PhD scholars and 99 PG and UG candidates at the event.

The minister’s boycott of the event comes amid a running feud between the ruling DMK government and the governor and weeks after Ponmudy slammed Ravi for “delaying convocation of nine lakh students in TN universities.”

A total of 62,019 students were awarded degree certificates at the ceremony, university sources said. Former director of IIT-Madras Bhaskar Ramamurthi, chief guest of the event, delivered the convocation address. “As many as 53,774 students of various colleges affiliated to the university also received their degrees on Wednesday. About 1,126 students of the university and 6,514 distance education students too got their certificates,” university officials said.

Though the invitation for the event mentioned the name of minister among participants, he skipped the event. No official explanation, however, was given by the minister. Interestingly, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLAs R Arul (Salem West) and S Sathasivam (Mettur), who participated in the function, also walked out, saying that proper seats were not given to them.

Speaking to TNIE, MLA R Arul said, “The university comes under my constituency but a proper seating arrangement was not done for me. I have come out of the event because of this.” University officials, however, said, “There is no procedure for allotting seats on the dais for MLAs. We have informed them about this.”

