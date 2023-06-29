Home States Tamil Nadu

Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai introduces robotic radio surgery system

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, introduced the facility in the presence of Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and others.

Published: 29th June 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, introduced the facility in the presence of Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and others.

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, introduced the facility in the presence of Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and others.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Apollo Cancer Centre introduced CyberKnife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System, a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and noncancerous tumors and other conditions where radiation therapy is indicated, on Wednesday.

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, introduced the facility in the presence of Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and others.

The CyberKnife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System is used to treat conditions throughout the body including brain, lung, spine, prostate and abdominal cancers. It may be an alternative to surgery for patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumors.

The treatment duration typically ranges from 30 to 90 minutes, during which 100 to 200 radiation beams are administered from various angles. Each beam lasts for approximately 10 to 15 seconds. Treatment sessions are non-invasive outpatient procedures, and no anaesthesia or incisions are required, enabling most patients to continue with daily activities over the course of treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apollo Cancer Centre Robotic Radio Surgery System CyberKnife S7 FIM
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp