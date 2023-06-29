Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai introduces robotic radio surgery system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Cancer Centre introduced CyberKnife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System, a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and noncancerous tumors and other conditions where radiation therapy is indicated, on Wednesday.

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, introduced the facility in the presence of Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals and others.

The CyberKnife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System is used to treat conditions throughout the body including brain, lung, spine, prostate and abdominal cancers. It may be an alternative to surgery for patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumors.

The treatment duration typically ranges from 30 to 90 minutes, during which 100 to 200 radiation beams are administered from various angles. Each beam lasts for approximately 10 to 15 seconds. Treatment sessions are non-invasive outpatient procedures, and no anaesthesia or incisions are required, enabling most patients to continue with daily activities over the course of treatment.

