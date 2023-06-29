Home States Tamil Nadu

Court extends Senthil Balaji’s remand by two weeks

He was initially admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate after he complained of chest pain.

Published: 29th June 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: TN minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo | PTI)

FILE: TN minister V Senthil Balaji. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister V Senthil Balaji’s judicial custody has been extended by two more weeks till July 12 by the principal sessions court in Chennai on Wednesday.  As his 14-day remand period ended on Wednesday, the minister was produced before principal sessions judge S Alli through a videoconference facility. When the judge asked about his health, the minister, recuperating after a bypass surgery at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, said he was still down with pain.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the wee hours of June 14 in connection with a money laundering case filed in 2021 following the trials of a cash-for-jobs scam during his stint as transport minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2015.

He was initially admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate after he complained of chest pain. The doctors, who examined him, identified blocks in his heart and recommended immediate surgery to remove them.  He was shifted to Kauvery Hospital after the Madras High Court gave its nod by taking into account his health condition. 

ED was given 8 days, but did not question Senthil

The ED pressed for examining him by a team of medical experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIM S)-Delhi, but the court, which passed the order based on a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by his wife Megala, did not agree to it.

The judges, however, allowed ED to form an expert team to monitor the minister’s health at the private hospital. In the meantime, the central agency was granted eight days of police custody by the principal sessions court, but the agency refrained from questioning him considering his health status.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Senthil Balaji remand Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp