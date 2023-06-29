Demand for kids’ helmets up as police step up drive in Kovai

Cibi LS By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With police deciding to strictly enforce mandatory helmet rule for pillion riders from Monday, shops selling helmets in the city reported a surge in demand. Kumar, a sales representative in a helmet showroom at Gandhipuram, said his store witnessed at least 40% rise in demand since Monday. He said many parents have been trooping into his store to purchase helmets for children.

Further, many people have been inquiring about affordable helmets, as they already owned one and are reluctant to spend a substantial amount on a second helmet. He said prices remained stable despite the surge in demand, adding customers preferred helmets within the price range of Rs 650 - 1,500.

S Vimal, owner of a helmet shop in Town Hall said people who care about buying helmets for pillion riders are moving toward budget friendly brands. “Parents are buying helmets for their school-going children. The sale of children-size helmets is almost equal to the sale of adult-size helmets,” he added.

Meanwhile, motorists welcomed the police decision and said it would help reduce fatalities. M Raghunandhan (28) of Gandhipuram, said the benefits outweigh the practical difficulties of carrying two helmets.

K Geetha (25) suggested that instead of paying fines, investing in a quality helmet would be a better choice. She said the price of helmets was a bit high and opined that reducing the price would encourage many people to buy a second helmet.

Automobile workers association president, D Dhandapani, said that wearing helmets should be driven by common sense rather than a mere legal obligation.

