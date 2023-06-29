Home States Tamil Nadu

Demand for kids’ helmets up as police step up drive in Kovai

Further, many people have been inquiring about affordable helmets, as they already owned one and are reluctant to spend a substantial amount on a second helmet.

Published: 29th June 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Parents are buying helmets for their school-going children. The sale of children-size helmets is almost equal to the sale of adult-size helmets

Parents are buying helmets for their school-going children. The sale of children-size helmets is almost equal to the sale of adult-size helmets

By Cibi LS
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With police deciding to strictly enforce mandatory helmet rule for pillion riders from Monday, shops selling helmets in the city reported a surge in demand. Kumar, a sales representative in a helmet showroom at Gandhipuram, said his store witnessed at least 40% rise in demand since Monday. He said many parents have been trooping into his store to purchase helmets for children.

Further, many people have been inquiring about affordable helmets, as they already owned one and are reluctant to spend a substantial amount on a second helmet. He said prices remained stable despite the surge in demand, adding customers preferred helmets within the price range of Rs 650 - 1,500.

S Vimal, owner of a helmet shop in Town Hall said people who care about buying helmets for pillion riders are moving toward budget friendly brands. “Parents are buying helmets for their school-going children. The sale of children-size helmets is almost equal to the sale of adult-size helmets,” he added.

Meanwhile, motorists welcomed the police decision and said it would help reduce fatalities. M Raghunandhan (28) of Gandhipuram, said the benefits outweigh the practical difficulties of carrying two helmets.

K Geetha (25) suggested that instead of paying fines, investing in a quality helmet would be a better choice. She said the price of helmets was a bit high and opined that reducing the price would encourage many people to buy a second helmet.

Automobile workers association president, D Dhandapani, said that wearing helmets should be driven by common sense rather than a mere legal obligation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
helmet rule pillion riders Coimbatore
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp