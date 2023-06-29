Home States Tamil Nadu

Egmore MLA ‘thanks’ minister for ‘pressuring him’ to relocate office

He tagged the post to CM MK Stalin, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK IT wing, the party’s official Twitter handle and DMK Chennai unit’s Twitter handle.

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Egmore MLA, I Paranthamen of DMK, took to his official Twitter handle to accuse Minister PK Sekarbabu of pressuring him to relocate his office from the prominent Egmore main road. 

The tweet of Paranthamen, posted on Tuesday evening, was sarcastic as he thanked the minister for assisting him in changing his office, and thereby contributing to his political growth. He supplemented his message with a couplet from the ‘Thirukural’ and referred to former CM M Karunanidhi’s remarks on the couplet, highlighting the potential downfall of those who solely focus on self-promotion without respecting others or recognising their own strengths.

He tagged the post to CM MK Stalin, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK IT wing, the party’s official Twitter handle and DMK Chennai unit’s Twitter handle. According to party sources, there is a lot of dispute between the minister and the MLA. They alleged the minister keeps on sidelining the MLA in the party programmes even if it is held in the Egmore assembly constituency, be it Greater Chennai Corporation or a government programme.  

