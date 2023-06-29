Foreign visits ensure cordial relations: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr S Tamilisai Soundararajan said the rocket launching pad being established at Kulasekarapattinam will help around 10,000 people directly and many others indirectly.

Addressing the media after Tamilisai landed at the Thoothukudi airport on Wednesday, she said the foreign trip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a matter of pride for the country. "This trip, unlike the previous ones, is significant as it displays the cordial relationship between the USA and India that is required for our development," she said.

Stating that earlier, while India used to look to other countries for solutions, Tamilisai said at present, other countries look towards India for solutions. "While Chief Minister MK Stalin's foreign visit was trumpeted as a success, they criticise the PM's trip. Now, everyone may have realised that the foreign trips attract overseas business investments, and how we get support from foreign nations," she opined.



She further noted that the 25th compartment of the Vande Barath train was manufactured at Perambur in Tamil Nadu. "The compartments are being exported to other countries like Nepal, as opposed to the previous system of relying on imports due to the thrust given under Atma Nirbhar initiatives. The Vande Barath trains should be connected with southern Tamil Nadu," she said, adding that she has already requested the railways minister to take efforts to establish connectivity between Tambaram and Pondicherry. The southern districts need more attention for industrial development, she further remarked.



Speaking about the Kulasekarapattinam rocket launching pad, Tamilisai said the facilities will not only benefit over 10,000 people directly and indirectly but also help convert the Thoothukudi airport into an international terminal.

