GN Mills flyover ready, CM Stalin to inaugurate it soon

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After a long delay, the national highways wing of the state highways department has completed construction of the GN Mills flyover and conducted a trial run on Wednesday. Sources said the flyover will be inaugurated by the chief minister soon.

Work on the 700 m flyover from John Bosco Church to Vellakinar Pirivu, began in March 2019 for Rs 41.88 crore. The works were expected to be over by 2021 but the officials failed to complete it by the deadline due to various reasons, including the pandemic and unavailability of raw materials.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the NH wing of the state highways department said that they have officially started the trial run on the GN Mills flyover from Wednesday, which will continue for the next few days.

“Most of the works on the flyover have been completed. The service road works beneath the flyover are almost over and a few leftover portions will be laid in the next two days. We have also completed the painting works above the flyover and the painting work below the flyover is currently in progress.

Apart from that, road markings, installation of reflectors and street lights are pending and will be finished soon. We have also submitted an application to the TNEB for streetlights. All the works shall be fully finished within a week,” added the official.

