Green cover for Kanniyakumari coast: All in a birthdays' work for three schoolgirls

They promote afforestation by distributing saplings to their friends and relatives on their birthdays, instead of giving out cakes and sweets.

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  The clamour to offset the global climate change crisis often falls on deaf ears. But here are three schoolgirls from the Thoothoor coastal area in Kanniyakumari who are taking efforts toward reversing the ill effects of deforestation in the environment. Their method is simple. They promote afforestation by distributing saplings to their friends and relatives on their birthdays, instead of giving out cakes and sweets.

Minister T Mano Thangaraj on June 4 honoured the girls on the occasion of World Environmental Day in the presence of District Collector PN Sridhar, District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja and other senior officials. The three girls students -- JN Winny from Chinnathurai, and two sisters, B Blessy and B Melsha from the Thoothoor coast area -- operate as a team 'WINBLEM', named using a combination of the first letters of their names.

Giving credits to their friendship, Winny, a Class 9 student, said they pounced on the idea during the Covid-19 lockdown time and that they began distributing tree saplings to their friends, classmates, and relatives on their birthdays with a vision to make the coastal area greener and, in turn, help the environment. Instead of distributing sweets and sweets, we found tree saplings as an ideal fit as gifts. So far, we have donated more than 100 tree saplings, she added.

Blessy and Melsha, studying in Class 7 and Class 9 respectively, said they use the money given to them by their parents to purchase a variety of saplings, including coconut, mango, koiya, and others. We plan to continue creating awareness among students through our humble initiative.

Meanwhile, the girls' parents and school authorities have pledged to extend their support for their initiative. Speaking to TNIE, National Green Crops district coordinator J Joe Prakash said the three girl students are doing a great job in creating awareness at a young age to protect the environment.

