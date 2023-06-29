Home States Tamil Nadu

Honour killing: Mom held for threatening girl in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri 

Two people were arrested on Tuesday evening for threatening the wife of an alleged honour killing victim not to appear in court and testify against her father.

Published: 29th June 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 05:40 AM

Honour killing

Image used fo representational purposes. (Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

According to police, the accused are S Poomani (34) of Paraikottai and S Rathinammal (35) of Pulukkaan Kottai near Krishnagiri. On March 21, C Jagan (25) of Giddampatti near Krishnagiri who married S Saranya (20) of Pulukkaan Kottai, was hacked to death in public view allegedly by Saranya’s father Shankar and other relatives. Jagan and Saranya are from the same caste coming under MBC. Following the murder, Shankar and two persons were arrested.

“Saranya lived with Jagan’s family in Giddampatti. On Monday evening, Saranya’s mother Rathinammal and a relative Poomani went to meet Saranya and allegedly threatened her to not give any evidence in the murder case against her father,” police said. Based on her complaint, police booked cases under various IPC sections. 

