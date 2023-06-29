Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Bench of Madras HC grants govt four weeks' time to decide on granting detention powers to IGP

A Bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan said the government said in the letter that it may take time to arrive at a decision over the court's suggestion.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted the state government four weeks' time to file a report on the court's recommendation of enabling all Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) and Commissioners of Police (CoP) to act as a detaining authority under the Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slumgrabbers Act (Act 14 of 1982).

The court, during a previous hearing, sought a response from the state government about the court's view that delegation powers can be given to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by bringing in an amendment in Act 14 of 1982 instead of the power vested to the District Magistrate cum District Collector. The court made the observation in a habeas corpus petition seeking to quash the detention order.

Pursuant to the court order, the Additional Public Prosecutor for the government submitted that the government has taken up the matter and it is under their consideration and they need some time for completing the task. In this regard, the Additional Public Prosecutor has produced a letter from the Principal Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, before this court for perusal.

A Bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan said the government said in the letter that it may take time to arrive at a decision over the court's suggestion. The suggestion has been taken up in the right sense by the state government. Four weeks' time to needed to take a decision on amending the Act, the letter added. Hence, the court granted the time and adjourned the case to August 1.

