Madurai Metro rail project's DPR will be submitted on 15th July

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The draft of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Madurai Metro Rail project will be submitted to the state government on July 15, said Metro Rail Executive Director MA Siddique during a consultation meeting at the collectorate on Wednesday.



Speaking to the reporters, he said the Madurai metro rail project will be carried out on the Thirumangalam-Othakadai stretch, which is 32 km long. "Of this, a 27 km long track will be set up on the ground, and the remaining 5 km will be set up underground.

Similarly, 27 metro railway stations will be set up, among which three stations will be set up in ground areas near the railway junction that is connected to the Periyar bus stand, Meenakshi Amman temple, and Goripalayam. The draft DPR will be submitted to the state government on July 15," he said.



He further stated that following the DPR submission, ratification will be sought from the central government, following which the project will be executed with the support of foreign funds.



"We are planning to set up an underground metro railway station at either Masi Street or Aavani Moola Street, which is near the corporation parking area. Considering the car festival of Meenakshi temple, plans will be executed without affecting the tradition and culture of Madurai. Goripalam area is another point of underground railway station. Though the State Highways are planning to set up a flyover, this metro project will not be a part of, but most of it will be integrated too," he said.



He further clarified that after getting the approval and funds have been sanctioned, the entire project will be executed within four years. "The track will be laid using tunnel boring machines. Hence there is no threat to the existing building and other monuments in the area. The distance between each railway station will be 1 km on the ground, whereas the distance will be 1.5 km between underground stations.



District Collector MS Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner KJ Praveen Kumar, District Revenue Officer(DRO) R Sakthivel, Chennai Metro Rail Project Director T Arjunan, and other officials were present at the meeting.

