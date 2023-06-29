Multi-faceted, Irai Anbu to devote time to writing after retirement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: V Irai Anbu, a strict disciplinarian and an officer known for his integrity and a multi-faceted personality, is retiring as the chief secretary of the state on Friday. After his retirement, he is expected to devote the best of his time to writing and motivational speaking. Whether the DMK government will retain him in an honorary position suitable for his stature is yet to be known.

Born on September 16, 1963, in Salem district, Irai Anbu holds multiple degrees and doctorates in the fields of agriculture, literature, psychology, administration etc. Self-confidence, willpower and untiring work have been the guideposts of his life. When he took the civil services examination for the first time in the 1980s, he could get a comparatively lower rank. But he bettered his performance, analysed the areas where he could do more and on the second attempt, he got 15th place at the national level. His elder brother V Thiruppugazh was also an IAS officer who is known for his significant works in Gujarat.

Irai Anbu was at the helm of affairs when the Covid pandemic was at its peak. After becoming the chief secretary, Irai Anbu directed the School Education Department not to buy the books written by him for the government libraries until he continues in the present position and directed the government officials not to present his books during government functions.

He was instrumental in banning the practice of beating Thandora and directed collectors to take action against those who defy the ban. The Thandora practice was opposed by social activists for a long time. Irai Anbu also directed all district collectors to avoid any caste discrimination while representatives of local bodies hoisted the National Flag during the ensuing Independence Day celebrations.

Irai Anbu, a 1988 batch of IAS officer started his career as the deputy collector in Nagapattinam district in 1990. Since then, he has held many significant positions in various departments covering economics and statistics, pollution control board, environment, tourism, etc. He served as the special officer for the World Tamil Conference in Thanjavur in 1995. During his tenure as a collector of the Kancheepuram district, he organised moonlight schools for children who worked in silk looms. Besides, he took an active part in ending child labour.

Irai Anbu has conducted the Kalloori Kaalangal programme (College days) on the Podhigai channel which ran into many hundred episodes and attracted the youth. So, far he has authored more than 160 books on various genres. More than 50 students have done research on the books written by Irai Anbu and got doctorates.

