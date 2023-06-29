Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi resorting to 'divisive politics' in a bid to win 2024 LS polls: MK Stalin

But, Stalin exuded confidence that nothing is going to work for Modi in 2024 and BJP's divisive politics will not succeed as the people have already made up their minds to vote out the BJP.

CHENNAI: DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday came down on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged attempts to make use of communal issues in a bid to win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Pointing to PM Modi's recent remarks on the Uniform Civil Code, Stalin claimed that his speech was aimed at disrupting law and order and inciting religious violence in the country. Stalin also added, "Our PM says that there shouldn't be two types of law in one country. Hence he thinks that he can create a religious clash and create commotion in the country and win the upcoming elections.

But, Stalin exuded confidence that nothing is going to work for Modi in 2024 and BJP's divisive politics will not succeed as the people have already made up their minds to vote out the BJP.

"You should be prepared to defeat BJP," he exhorted the people of Tamil Nadu.

On Modi's recent remarks accusing DMK's brand of dynastic politics, Stalin thanked Modi for his comments and emphasized that the DMK functions like a family, both in terms of party activities and during protests. 

Taking a dig at Modi's statement that only the Karunanidhi family would grow if people voted for the DMK, Stalin asserted that the entire Tamil Nadu and its people are the true families of the late DMK leader Karunanidhi.

Stalin further stated that there was a sense of fear in the BJP-led union government following a meeting of opposition parties held in Patna on June 23, which prompted Modi to speak about the DMK. He criticized the alleged lethargic attitude of the BJP government in taking steps to restore normalcy in riot-hit Manipur. The Chief Minister pointed out that despite the state being affected by riots for the past 50 days, Modi did not visit the people and the Union Home Minister called for an all-party meeting only after 50 days of unrest.

