Rs 3.89-crore climate studio funded by German body starts operations in Anna varsity 

The first of its kind modern lab is equipped with modelling and spatial equipment to assess climate risk and vulnerability on different sectors.

Published: 29th June 2023 06:08 AM

Inaugural event of the climate studio at the campus of Anna University; the state of the art facility was set up with the financial support of GIZ, Delhi | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A state-of-the-art climate studio worth `3.89 crore - established at the centre for climate change and disaster management (CCCDM), Anna University - has started its operations in full capacity. Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, Delhi, financially supported the varsity in establishing the studio. 

The first-of-its-kind modern lab is equipped with modelling and spatial equipment to assess climate risk and vulnerability on different sectors. Its infrastructure was made ready last year.  The studio also comprises climate modelling lab that offers a platform to climate model users and developers to access sophisticated models like PRECIS (Providing REgional Climate for Impact Studies), MAGICC SCENGEN (Model for the Assessment of Greenhouse-gas Induced Climate Change SCEnario GEnaration), SimClim (Climate Simulator) etc.

Meanwhile, a three-day capacity-building programme organised by the CCCDM for state government officials, concluded on Wednesday. The event witnessed sessions on the impact of climate change on various sectors, including agriculture, water resources and forestry. 

“We disseminated information about climate change, among the government officials, in the capacity building, to create awareness at the grass-root level and chalk out strategies,” said CCCDM Director Kurian Joseph, adding that “the climate studio will facilitate easy access to climate information for officials preparing adaptation strategies in action plan.”

As per the state government, miniature climate change studios will be set up at the village level with the support of the university. Local forest and district-level officers are set to as climate mission directors to create awareness among residents.

