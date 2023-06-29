Take action against 5 cops who foisted fake case: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has made it clear that Madurai City Commissioner of Police is directed to take disciplinary action against five police personnel for foisting a false ganja case. In the previous hearing, the court had granted bail to the petitioner, Krishna Kumar, and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Zone to take departmental action against SS Colony police station inspector Boominathan and four others. The IGP conducted a detailed enquiry and submitted the report.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said the enquiry report has revealed that the police personnel-- inspector P Bhoominathan, sub-inspectors M Perarasi and GJ Amalan, head constable N Nagasundar and constable J Prabakaran--foisted a false case against the petitioner under 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(c) and 25 of the NDPS Act in order to escape from an earlier complaint given by the petitioner.

The court said though the IGP submitted a report, he is not the disciplinary authority to take appropriate action against the erring police officials. Hence, the disciplinary authority, Commissioner of Police, Madurai, is directed to take appropriate action. The court also makes it clear that the departmental disciplinary proceedings shall be completed within a period of three months, from the date of issuance of charge-memo to the delinquents, the court added.

Krishna Kumar, in a petition, had said he was arrested by the SS Colony police in 2019 on charges of being involved in a banned lottery business. The petition said he was beaten by the police and had revealed it before the magistrate. But I was being compelled to withdraw the case. When I refused, police illegally detained me on March 6 and foisted the false case, he added.

