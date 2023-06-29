Home States Tamil Nadu

Transformer, electric poles become 'obstacles' on upcoming pathway around pond in Ariyalur

Published: 29th June 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Electric poles and transformer located around the pathway of a pond in Ariyalur | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  A pedestrian pathway coming up around Palliyeri pond has met with skepticism from the public, particularly due to the presence of electric poles and transformers along the pathway. The four-acre pond situated near Rajaji Nagar on Perambalur Road is being paved at a cost of `77 lakh as an initiative of the Ariyalur Municipality to encourage pedestrian activity around it.

However, the fact that it is set up between electric poles and a transformer means people would have to think twice before using the pathway. Some residents have also complained about the lack of maintenance on the pond, and that it has not been deepened since the last few years.

Speaking to TNIE, Jaya Venkat, a resident, said, "It is welcome that the municipality is setting up a pathway for people to walk. But the whole point of going on a walk is to relax, which is unlikely given the presence of electric poles and a transformer.

The transformer is also at a low height, which means people - especially children - are likely to touch it while walking. So they have to be removed, otherwise, it will turn out to be a futile effort and a waste of government money." S Elavarasan, another resident, said,

"The pond was renovated twice over the last few years. No deepening work, however, has been carried out, without which it won't be able to store enough water. Besides, there have been encroachments in some areas around the pond.

The municipality officials must inspect the place and remove encroachments and deepen the pond properly" When contacted, a municipality official told TNIE, "We have informed Tangedco officials to remove the electric poles and transformer. Now we are going to put up a temporary fence around the transformer so that people do not get disturbed."

Comments

