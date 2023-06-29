Home States Tamil Nadu

Unity of oppn parties won't have any effect on BJP's prospects, says Narayanaswamy

DINDIGUL:  Referring to the opposition parties' recent meeting in Patna, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy on Wednesday remarked those who are working against the welfare of people may have come together but they won't be able to defeat the BJP.

Addressing media persons, he said I just inspected the houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. "But there is no proper road, street light, or drinking water facility in these areas. For constructing a good house in Bengaluru, you need Rs 2,100 per sq. ft, but the union government is providing Rs 3,000 per sq. ft in Tamil Nadu. However, bribery in the state is forcing people to spend around Rs 7 lakh per house," he alleged.

"Residents were asked to pay Rs 3,000 for getting drinking water through the Jal Jeevan scheme, but this is a completely free scheme. No exemption is even given for SC and ST people. A few people have also complained that the water provided is not suitable for drinking. Similarly, children in anganwadis are not being provided with R.O. water. Moreover, bank officials don't have proper data on loans provided under the union government schemes," he added.

