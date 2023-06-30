Home States Tamil Nadu

2-acre site for power line project in Tiruppur archaeologically significant: CUTN team

When we try to deduce the minimum period of human settlement, based on this evidence, it could be be more than 2000 years.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Historians from the Central University of Tamil Nadu (Tiruvarur) have recommended to TANGEDCO to change the alignment of its 400 KV tower line passing through Kavuthampalayam in Kunnathur saying the current land is an archaeological site.

The team came to this conclusion after studying the two-acre land recently. Prof. S Ravi , who is in charge of epigraphy department, said,”Based on the request from several people, a team of seven members inspected the site in Kavuthampalayam. We were surprised to find a large amount of archaeological evidence spread over the two acres. We found a large menhir which was 32 feet high.

This is one of the tallest menhirs found in the entire country. Also, we found more than ten stone circles in the site. We also found iron ore remains in the site, which points to the use and manufacture of iron tools for agricultural purposes. Besides, we also found pieces of broken pottery. These are very significant findings which stress the need to protect the site.

When we try to deduce the minimum period of human settlement, based on this evidence, it could be be more than 2000 years. The villagers say a power line and power station passes through the area. We are of the view that power line project should not pass through such an archaeological site of great importance.”

An official from TANGEDCO said, “we are yet to get any report from any government body or central university about the inspection. We believe villagers brought these experts. The villagers can submit the report to us as possible evidence expecting the deviation in the proposed tower line of TANGEDCO in that particular site. We believe such exception are possible to sites with archeological importance.”

