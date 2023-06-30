Home States Tamil Nadu

Alumni forums, reunions in the offing for Tamil Nadu govt schools

The initiative is part of the department’s efforts to enhance community involvement in the administration of government schools.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In an effort to ensure the continued engagement of people with their alma maters, the integrated school education department has asked government school headmasters to identify and register 25 people who studied in the respective schools on the department’s website by July 20. The schools have also been asked to create a forum for alumni and organise reunion meetings every January.

The initiative is part of the department’s efforts to enhance community involvement in the administration of government schools. Last year, former students were invited to schools to share their experiences and provide guidance to Class 12 students about pursuing higher education. 

In May, the department conducted a focus group discussion with headmasters and chief education officers to elicit their suggestions on the steps to be taken to connect former students and increase their active participation in schools. Based on their insights, headmasters have now been instructed to identify former students and facilitate their continued involvement in the school’s activities.

To locate them, headmasters can seek assistance from teachers who have been working in the school for several years, members of the school management committee, and also retired teachers. Students who have studied in the school only for a few years in the school can also be part of this initiative.

Priority should be given to former students who can dedicate a considerable amount of time to the school and contribute to its development. However, there should be no discrimination based on their social status or educational background. 

Former students can participate in various activities organised in the schools, including arts and cultural programmes, higher education guidance, Vanavil Mandram, and other initiatives, stated a circular from the integrated education department.

