‘Historical structure damaged during road construction’

History enthusiasts are upset after a historical structure in Rajapettai was destroyed allegedly during the construction of Harur - Tirupattur road recently.

Along the Harur - Tirupattur road near Rajpettai lay a structure, believed to be built by a chieftain in the 17th century, for travellers and traders to take a break or rest for the night.

By Express News Service

Along the Harur - Tirupattur road near Rajpettai lay a structure, believed to be built by a chieftain in the 17th century, for travellers and traders to take a break or rest for the night. However during the construction of Harur - Tirupattur road, the state highway department destroyed the building.
History enthusiasts have appealed to the administration to restore it.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr C Chandrasekhar, Professor of History at Dharmapuri Arts College said, “It is very disheartening to see history being disregarded and destroyed. The structure housed a 300-year-old history and was built by a ruler of a small settlement and functioned as a memorial. In future, it could have been used to study the ancient trade routes and the cultural influences. Now with the destruction of the monument, it has been lost. We urge the administration to recover the damaged monument and
restore it if possible.”

Another history enthusiast from Dharmapuri, C Illanthirayan, said, “We had previously filed a petition with the Tamil Nadu archaeological department requesting them to protect the structure, but there was no response. It is one of the key landmarks in Rajapettai and we urge the administration to take action against the people responsible for damaging it.”

When contacted, revenue officials told TNIE that they were unaware of the damage to the structure and that they did not receive any complaints. Officials however said they would inquire into the issue.

