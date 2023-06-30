HR&CE bid  against SC verdict, says BJP president Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday charged that the HR and CE Department, which has no control over the Chidambaram Natarajar temple, has been making attempts “to wield influence” over the administration of the temple.

These attempts are in contempt of the Supreme Court verdict. If the DMK government continues to interfere in the administration of Chidambaram temple, it has to face the consequences, Annamalai said.

In a statement, the BJP leader said devotees are generally not allowed to have a darshan from Kanagasabai during Ani Thirumanjanam festival. He referred to several court verdicts which declared that Chidambaram temple is administered by dikshitars, a denominated community, and they alone have powers to administer the temple.

The order issued to take over the administration of the temple issued by the DMK regime in 2009 was quashed by the apex court in 2014. After the DMK government assumed office in 2021, it has been creating troubles for the Chidambaram temple administration in one way or another.

