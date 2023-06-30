Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovilpatti traders submit plaint to donkey over functioning of illegal market 

Condemning the BDO, the Tamil Perarasu Katchi cadre submitted the petition to the photograph of a donkey during a demonstration held in front of the ESI dispensary at Kovilpatti.

Published: 30th June 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Donkey

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  On behalf of the Kovilpatti traders, the Tamil Perarasu Katchi cadre presented a petition to the photograph of a donkey condemning the inaction of government officials towards implementing the court and Kovilpatti panchayat union orders to shut down the illegal private market being operated at Thittankulam in the outskirts of Kovilpatti.

District secretary of the outfit Velmurugan headed the agitation in front of the ESI dispensary in Kovilpatti. Advocate Saravanan, secretary, the advocate wing of Tamil Perarasu Katchi served the petitions to the photo of a donkey as a mark of condemnation.

The petition said that as many as 27 persons had jointly begun a private market at Thittankulam village without any permission from the authorities concerned and defying the Thittankulam village panchayat resolution against operations of the market.

"The Thittankulam Village Administrative Officer, Revenue Inspector and Kovilpatti zonal deputy tahsildar, and the tahsildar proceeded to the subdivision of the land and issued the patta without field inspection. The privateers closed the geographical flow of a watercourse that meanders through the market area, and also levelled three wells," the petition said, adding that the vegetable market operators did not follow the regulations prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Opening and Maintenance of Market) Rules' 2000.

Though the Kovilpatti union had ordered the privateers to shut down the unlawful market on April 22, the market is still intact as the Kovilpatti block development officer remains a mute spectator despite a closure order issued by the Madurai Bench of the Madurai High Court, the protestors alleged.  

Condemning the BDO, the Tamil Perarasu Katchi cadre submitted the petition to the photograph of a donkey during a demonstration held in front of the ESI dispensary at Kovilpatti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovilpatti traders Tamil Perarasu Katchi illegal market  donkey
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp