'Maamannan': Security tightened at theatres across Tenkasi, Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: On the opening day of Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Maamannan', directed by Mari Selvaraj, more than 250 police personnel were deployed at theatres across Tenkasi and Tirunelveli to avoid untoward incidents. A few theatres began screening the shows at 9 am while the others began at 11 am amid protests from some caste outfits. The first show at all theatres was accommodated mostly by DMK functionaries.



When contacted, a theatre owner in Tenkasi district confirmed that a large number of people watched the movie on the first day. "As no movies of star actors are expected to hit the theatres in the upcoming two weeks, Maamannan may continue to receive a decent response from movie buffs," he added.



Meanwhile, about 75-foot-tall cutouts of director Selvaraj and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, were installed at a theatre in Tirunelveli, which drew criticism from the public who said the installation of cutouts was against the High Court order. At least 20 members of Poolithevan Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam were arrested for allegedly attempting to lay siege to a theatre screening Maamannan movie in the city. Sources said the detainees claimed the movie Maamannan is against a particular community.

Around 40 members from Netaji Subhash Senai and Mukkulathor Ezhuchi Kazhagam were arrested at Gopuram Cinemas in Madurai for protesting the release of Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, on Thursday. All India Forward Bloc also pasted posters demanding a ban on the movie, which was released in 14 theatres in the district, stating that its screening will lead to caste violence. Security was tightened on the theatre premises.

