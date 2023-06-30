Plans to tranquilise ‘Baahubali’ called off by Tamil Nadu forest dept officials

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The plan to tranquilise elephant ‘Baahubali’ (MP20T1) to provide treatment for its mouth injury has been called off as the animal didn’t have any serious injury and its health condition is improving.

The forest department has taken this decision based on the recommendation by a team of five veterinarians, led by A Sukumar, Coimbatore forest veterinary officer. The team observed the animal’s mouth from a 20m distance and ruled out that the injury was due to biting Avuttukai (a country-made bomb).

Joseph Stalin, Forest Range Officer of Mettupalayam, said, “The animal could have been injured following a fight with another tusker or while eating some sharp barks. Initially, the animal had blood loss from its mouth due to which it couldn’t eat properly.

But in the past one week, the animal is drinking water and consuming grass without any issues and its eating habit is improving as it is consuming bamboo, Koonthapanai, banana, areca nut, mango and jackfruit, without any issues. All other health parameters are also in good condition.”

Sources said though the tranquilising has been called off, the veterinarian team has recommended the field staff to provide fruits laced with medicines to cure the injury.

