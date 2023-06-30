PM Modi’s civil code push aimed at Lok Sabha polls: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is plotting a BJP win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by advocating the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

“Modi’s speech is aimed at disrupting law and order and inciting religious violence in the country. Our PM Modi says there shouldn’t be two types of law in one country. Hence, he thinks that he can create a religious clash and create commotion in the country and win (in the upcoming elections),” Stalin said.

Claiming that Modi is exploiting communal issues by advocating the implementation of UCC, Stalin said he is optimistic that his (Modi’s) divisive tactics based on religion will not succeed, as the people have already decided to the BJP out.

Referring to Modi’s recent remarks against the DMK, where he accused the party of indulging in dynasty politics, Stalin thanked the PM for his comments, and emphasized that the DMK functions like a family, “both in terms of party activities and during protests”.

On Prime Minister’s statement that only the Karunanidhi family would grow if people vote for DMK, Stalin asserted that the entire Tamil Nadu and its people are the true family of the late DMK patriarch. Stalin further said there is a sense of fear in the BJP-led union government following a meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23, and it has prompted Modi to speak about DMK.

He criticised the alleged lethargic attitude of the BJP government in taking steps to restore normalcy in riot-hit Manipur. “Despite Manipur being affected by riots for the past 50 days, Modi did not visit there, and the union home minister called for an all-party meeting only after 50 days of unrest,” he said.

Later, Stalin took to Twitter to display his support in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being stopped from reaching Manipur and meeting the affected people.

In his tweet, Stalin said, “It is our collective responsibility to work towards restoring peace in Manipur, considering ourselves their extended family. Let political differences or any other barrier never hinder our efforts to bring tranquillity into their lives.”

Expressing concern over stopping Rahul Gandhi, Stalin said, “Stopping brother Rahul Gandhi from visiting the affected people only obstructs the path to progress. Let us lend an ear to the voices of our brothers and sisters in Manipur as they deserve healing and peace above all else.”

