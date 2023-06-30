Sanitary complex in Perambalur village not in use for eight years

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Kolappadi village in Perambalur district are left with few options but to defecate in the open as the integrated men and women sanitary complex, which was opened in the village of 500 families about eight years ago, are non-functional.

Residents say the sanitary complex was shut a few months into its construction, forcing men and women to defecate in the open. The defunct men's complex was last renovated in 2015 at a cost of Rs 2 lakh; repairs on the women's complex was last done in 2019, at a cost of Rs 1.42 lakh.

Even though several petitions were filed in this regard, the latest plaint submitted on June 19, action is yet to be taken to put the complex to use. Resident T Eswari told TNIE, "The individual toilets provided to us were not constructed properly. Therefore, we are forced to defecate in the open. The women sanitary complex is also not being used.

The complex lacks buckets and mugs. The renovation work on the sanitary complexes were merely an eyewash." P Gunaseelan, another resident, said the men's sanitary complex has been locked and fenced since its construction. "The authorities have been ignoring our complaints. Officials deny the fact that villagers here still defecate in the open.

Setting up sanitary complex alone wouldn't suffice; the authorities must create enough awareness among the villagers about how to use it as well," Gunaseelan said. When contacted, a senior official from the rural development department in Veppur block said, "We are renovating all sanitary complexes in the district under the 15th finance commission grant. Based on this, we will renovate and bring them to use."

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Kolappadi village in Perambalur district are left with few options but to defecate in the open as the integrated men and women sanitary complex, which was opened in the village of 500 families about eight years ago, are non-functional. Residents say the sanitary complex was shut a few months into its construction, forcing men and women to defecate in the open. The defunct men's complex was last renovated in 2015 at a cost of Rs 2 lakh; repairs on the women's complex was last done in 2019, at a cost of Rs 1.42 lakh. Even though several petitions were filed in this regard, the latest plaint submitted on June 19, action is yet to be taken to put the complex to use. Resident T Eswari told TNIE, "The individual toilets provided to us were not constructed properly. Therefore, we are forced to defecate in the open. The women sanitary complex is also not being used.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The complex lacks buckets and mugs. The renovation work on the sanitary complexes were merely an eyewash." P Gunaseelan, another resident, said the men's sanitary complex has been locked and fenced since its construction. "The authorities have been ignoring our complaints. Officials deny the fact that villagers here still defecate in the open. Setting up sanitary complex alone wouldn't suffice; the authorities must create enough awareness among the villagers about how to use it as well," Gunaseelan said. When contacted, a senior official from the rural development department in Veppur block said, "We are renovating all sanitary complexes in the district under the 15th finance commission grant. Based on this, we will renovate and bring them to use."