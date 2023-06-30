Sapling plantation drives welcome but assess their success too, city residents urge Tiruchy corporation

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Eyeing a repeat of last year’s achievement, the corporation by undertaking mass plantation drives during special occasions and otherwise aims to plant about one lakh saplings across the city this year too. While this has come in for appreciation, city residents pointed out the need for assessing the success of such plantation drives undertaken earlier and to make it available in the public domain.

While the civic body follows the practice of uploading the photographs of its plantation drives on its social media accounts, it is yet to provide details on how many of the saplings planted every year thrived. "We want the corporation to share details on the number of saplings planted each year and their location.

Apart from the details, it should upload the number of saplings that survived each year. It should be a detailed report. For instance, it should mention how many saplings were planted in a ward and how many of them survived.

Only then would we be able to make an assessment about the success rate of such drives and take corrective steps," said KC Neelamegham, an environmentalist and city resident. P Sugumar, a senior citizen and resident of Ponmalaipatti, said, “Instead of planting one lakh saplings per year, the corporation can consider planting 1,000 saplings in each zone.

Once these 5,000 saplings in all five zones thrive the plantation of the next batch of 1,000 saplings per zone can be considered. Such a plantation drive in a phased manner would ensure better results. Similarly, the corporation should come up with a scheme where various organisations or individuals can contribute money towards the maintenance of the city's green cover.

The corporation can use the money for ensuring the survival of the saplings. We need such an option to ensure the success of plantation drives.” It may be noted that such plantation drives are also undertaken by various political outfits and other organisations on occasions like the birthday of their leaders. When enquired, senior corporation officials said that the suggestions will be considered and also be taken up with the corporation council.

TIRUCHY: Eyeing a repeat of last year’s achievement, the corporation by undertaking mass plantation drives during special occasions and otherwise aims to plant about one lakh saplings across the city this year too. While this has come in for appreciation, city residents pointed out the need for assessing the success of such plantation drives undertaken earlier and to make it available in the public domain. While the civic body follows the practice of uploading the photographs of its plantation drives on its social media accounts, it is yet to provide details on how many of the saplings planted every year thrived. "We want the corporation to share details on the number of saplings planted each year and their location. Apart from the details, it should upload the number of saplings that survived each year. It should be a detailed report. For instance, it should mention how many saplings were planted in a ward and how many of them survived.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Only then would we be able to make an assessment about the success rate of such drives and take corrective steps," said KC Neelamegham, an environmentalist and city resident. P Sugumar, a senior citizen and resident of Ponmalaipatti, said, “Instead of planting one lakh saplings per year, the corporation can consider planting 1,000 saplings in each zone. Once these 5,000 saplings in all five zones thrive the plantation of the next batch of 1,000 saplings per zone can be considered. Such a plantation drive in a phased manner would ensure better results. Similarly, the corporation should come up with a scheme where various organisations or individuals can contribute money towards the maintenance of the city's green cover. The corporation can use the money for ensuring the survival of the saplings. We need such an option to ensure the success of plantation drives.” It may be noted that such plantation drives are also undertaken by various political outfits and other organisations on occasions like the birthday of their leaders. When enquired, senior corporation officials said that the suggestions will be considered and also be taken up with the corporation council.