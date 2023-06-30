Tahsildar gets six months in jail for contempt of court 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sentenced a tahsildar to six months in jail for contempt of court, disobeying a court order and filing a false affidavit in court. Justice Battu Devanand passed the orders on the contempt petition filed by Moorthy who is employed as a cook with the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department. The petition was filed after the special tahsildar of the department Zahir Hussain failed to pay the salary and arrears even after the court had passed an order on the matter.

The judge said not paying the salary from 2018, even after an order of the court in 2020, till date, is illegal, unjust, irrational and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. “As such... the respondent has committed wilful disobedience of the order passed by this court and he is liable for punishment under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act,” Justice Battu Devanand said in an order on Wednesday.

The judge sentenced the tahsildar to simple imprisonment for six months with a fine of Rs 2,000.

Pointing out that attempts made by the tahsildar by making a false statement through his counsel on August 12, 2022, in the contempt proceedings, stating the salary was paid and sought time to settle arrears, the judge said making such false statements across the Bench and filing a false affidavit on oath before the court amounts to criminal contempt. He directed the registry to file a criminal contempt case against Hussain and place it before the court having a portfolio to deal with criminal contempt cases.

Dainik Bhaskar editor apologises for peddling fake news, gets advance bail

Chennai: The Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the Editor of Dainik Bhaskar after he tendered an unconditional apology over publishing fake news that workers from Bihar were attacked in TN on March 2. “The deponent tenders unconditional apology to the HC for publishing certain articles based on an interview from Bihari labourers as the same was later reported to be fake by Tamil Nadu DGP,” said Prasoon Mishra, Editor (Digital), of Dainik Bhaskar in an affidavit filed before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of Madras HC The judge directed him to publish an explanation in the daily and its publications stating that the alleged attacks on the workers were fake news.

Plea in HC against allowing devotees on Kanakasabai in Natarajar temple

Chennai: Even as a row has erupted over devotees offering prayers by climbing onto the Kanakasabai at the Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram, a petition has been filed in the Madras HC seeking to stay the operation of a 2022 order passed by the TN government granting general permission for devotees to climb up the Kanakasabai. Temple activist TR Ramesh filed the petition saying that around 4,000 devotees visit the temple daily and during the weekends the footfall is over 10,000. Only seven to 10 devotees can have darshan at a time on Kanakasabai, he said. Saying that the G.O. hinders the peaceful performance of pooja by the Podhu Dikshitars owing to the increase in the number of devotees, the petitioner sought the court to stay the order.

