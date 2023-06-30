Take driver along if you’re getting drunk: Kovai cops

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police has directed bars to advise their patrons to refrain from driving in an intoxicated state and told them to bring a driver so that they may reach their destinations safely. Further, police suggested that bars could arrange drivers for intoxicated patrons.

This is part of the efforts taken by Coimbatore City Police, including awareness campaigns about traffic violations and vehicle checking, to improve road safety.

The police began the ‘Storming Operation’ on Wednesday night. Police personnel attached to the Law and Order and Traffic wings conducted vehicle checks at 42 locations across the city, and found 141 people to be operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol. They will be booked under the MV Act and a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on them. They can get the vehicle after settling the fine in court, sources said.

According to a press release, Commissioner V Balakrishnan advised people to have separate drivers when they consume alcohol. “Bar owners should urge customers who arrive to consume alcohol in vehicles to bring drivers so they can get home safely. Otherwise, the owners of the pub should hire a trusted driver for their car,” the release said.

Traffic improvements, such as roundabouts, U-turns, and pedestrian crossings, are also being put into place to ensure convenience in travel. In addition, the violators have been subjected to legal action.

