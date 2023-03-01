BJP urges TN government to name Nagercoil corporation building after Kalaivanar

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: On the sidelines of union minister VK Singh's press meet held at the BJP office in Nagercoil on Tuesday, former union minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure the installation of Kalaivanar's (Actor NS Krishnan) name at the newly built Nagercoil municipal corporation office building.



Pon Radhakrishnan said he came to know that CM Stalin would be coming here to open the newly built Nagercoil municipal corporation office building on March 6.



"The municipal corporation building was constructed after demolishing the Kalaivar Arangam. Municipal corporation Mayor R Mahesh had been against naming the newly built corporation office building after Kalaivanar. The chief minister, before coming here, should assure that the building will be named after Kalaivanar, as he was a great artist, the son of the soil, and respected by all people," he added.



During the meeting, VK Singh said the union government has been giving importance to Tamil Nadu for its infrastructure development works. Highlighting the union budget as an inclusive budget, he said around 50 new airports were proposed in the budget.



When asked about a new airport at Sabarimala, VK Singh said if any airline company gives the nod for operating flights to the places, including Kanniyakumari, new airports would be founded there. Responding to another question about the ruling party, he said the BJP is not enabling divisive politics. After the press meet, the union minister held a meeting with the BJP functionaries at the party office as he is the party in charge of four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, including Kanniyakumari.



In a press meeting held after the Nagercoil municipal corporation council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Mahesh said the naming of the newly built corporation office is up to the state government.

KANNIYAKUMARI: On the sidelines of union minister VK Singh's press meet held at the BJP office in Nagercoil on Tuesday, former union minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure the installation of Kalaivanar's (Actor NS Krishnan) name at the newly built Nagercoil municipal corporation office building. Pon Radhakrishnan said he came to know that CM Stalin would be coming here to open the newly built Nagercoil municipal corporation office building on March 6. "The municipal corporation building was constructed after demolishing the Kalaivar Arangam. Municipal corporation Mayor R Mahesh had been against naming the newly built corporation office building after Kalaivanar. The chief minister, before coming here, should assure that the building will be named after Kalaivanar, as he was a great artist, the son of the soil, and respected by all people," he added. During the meeting, VK Singh said the union government has been giving importance to Tamil Nadu for its infrastructure development works. Highlighting the union budget as an inclusive budget, he said around 50 new airports were proposed in the budget. When asked about a new airport at Sabarimala, VK Singh said if any airline company gives the nod for operating flights to the places, including Kanniyakumari, new airports would be founded there. Responding to another question about the ruling party, he said the BJP is not enabling divisive politics. After the press meet, the union minister held a meeting with the BJP functionaries at the party office as he is the party in charge of four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, including Kanniyakumari. In a press meeting held after the Nagercoil municipal corporation council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Mahesh said the naming of the newly built corporation office is up to the state government.