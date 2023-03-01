Coimbatore Police help 65-year-old ganja seller turn a new leaf 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) Police extended financial support to a 65-year-old woman, who took to ganja peddling due to lack of family support, to open a petty shop. According to sources, the woman faces ten cases.

The woman, a resident of Vellamadai in Periyanaickenpalayam block was running a petty shop with her husband. However, after the death of her husband 15 years ago, she found it difficult to manage the household and took to selling ganja to support her son. Two years ago, she lost her son too, following which she decided to call it quits. But she was forced to continue the contraband sale as she had no other source of income, said sources.

When police personnel from Periyanaickenpalayam Sub-Division came to know about this, they decided to support her financially. With the help of the alumni of Pioneer School at Periyanaickenpalayam, the officers gave Rs 25,000 her to open a petty shop.

“The financial support was given by the alumni (1987-88 batch) of the school. We renovated her shop and bought the materials required to run the shop. She assured us that she will not enter again into the contraband sale. We have also made arrangements for her to settle her loans without the interest,” said an officer.

She was facing more than 10 cases and was arrested two times. In the last few months, she did not involve any such illegal activities and she told us that she was willing to lead a peaceful life, the officer added.

