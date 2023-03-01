Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK leader TR Baalu flays BJP for arresting Sisodia, calls it undemocratic

Baalu alleged BJP’s inclination towards using government investigation agencies against opposition parties is on the rise. 

DMK MP TR Baalu

DMK MP TR Baalu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader and former union minister TR Baalu criticised BJP for allegedly pressurising the CBI to file a false case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and arresting him. Baalu alleged BJP’s inclination towards using government investigation agencies against opposition parties is on the rise. 

“This is not only undemocratic but also is blatantly illegal,” he said and accused the union government of taking such steps to divert the attention of the people from the allegation levelled against the centre. He further warned the union government that the people are closely watching and will teach a befitting lesson to them in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

