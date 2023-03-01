Fix roads damaged by flyover works: Coimbatore Collector

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District collector Kranthi Kumar Pati called for stakeholders meeting to discuss the condition of roads on the alternate routes through which vehicles are diverted in view of the construction of a flyover in Periyanaickenpalayam.

TNIE on Sunday highlighted the poor shape of roads in Periyanaickenpalayam Town Panchayat. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati took note of TNIE’s report and called an urgent meeting with officials and stake holders to resolve the problem.

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of Coimbatore Road Safety Panel, Vanitha Mohan, managing trustee of Siruthuli (NGO) and vice president of residents awareness association of Coimbatore (RAAC), Sathish Kumar, director of Kongu global forum, Coimbatore NH wing divisional engineer (DE) Ramesh, ADE Murali Kumar and various other officials from Periyanaickenpalayam town panchayat, mines and minerals department and other departments took part in the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, Sathish of Kongu Global Forum said the district collector assured to make service roads of the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover motorable at the earliest. “The collector directed NH wing officials to mark seven metres on both sides of the service roads and construct a 2-lane road for smooth traffic movement.

He also assured the NH department of assistance with finding gravel which is causing the delay in the construction of the up & down ramps of both Periyanaickenpalayam and GN Mills flyovers. The state highways department has been told to pave the Pioneer college road which is used by motorists proceeding to Mettupalayam and Ooty from Coimbatore,” he added.

After listening to inputs from stake holders and NH officials, the collector told town panchayat officials to prepare estimates for paving new and strong roads at five locations including Kasthuripalayam and Pioneer College roads. However, the latter pointed out that the norms don’t allow them to prepare estimates for paving NH standard roads that can withstand heavy vehicle movement. Further, the collector spoke to director of Town Panchayats over the phone and requested him to take up it as a special case and sanction additional funds for the roads.

Road safety panel member Kathirmathiyon told TNIE, “Based on TNIE’s report, the district collector asked me about the issues with the panchayat roads. He has asked the panchayat officials to increase the thickness of the road and construct two layers for durability considering the diverted NH traffic. The NH officials have been instructed to complete the service road works by April first or second week. Collector’s immediate response is appreciable.”

COIMBATORE: District collector Kranthi Kumar Pati called for stakeholders meeting to discuss the condition of roads on the alternate routes through which vehicles are diverted in view of the construction of a flyover in Periyanaickenpalayam. TNIE on Sunday highlighted the poor shape of roads in Periyanaickenpalayam Town Panchayat. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati took note of TNIE’s report and called an urgent meeting with officials and stake holders to resolve the problem. K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of Coimbatore Road Safety Panel, Vanitha Mohan, managing trustee of Siruthuli (NGO) and vice president of residents awareness association of Coimbatore (RAAC), Sathish Kumar, director of Kongu global forum, Coimbatore NH wing divisional engineer (DE) Ramesh, ADE Murali Kumar and various other officials from Periyanaickenpalayam town panchayat, mines and minerals department and other departments took part in the meeting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Sathish of Kongu Global Forum said the district collector assured to make service roads of the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover motorable at the earliest. “The collector directed NH wing officials to mark seven metres on both sides of the service roads and construct a 2-lane road for smooth traffic movement. He also assured the NH department of assistance with finding gravel which is causing the delay in the construction of the up & down ramps of both Periyanaickenpalayam and GN Mills flyovers. The state highways department has been told to pave the Pioneer college road which is used by motorists proceeding to Mettupalayam and Ooty from Coimbatore,” he added. After listening to inputs from stake holders and NH officials, the collector told town panchayat officials to prepare estimates for paving new and strong roads at five locations including Kasthuripalayam and Pioneer College roads. However, the latter pointed out that the norms don’t allow them to prepare estimates for paving NH standard roads that can withstand heavy vehicle movement. Further, the collector spoke to director of Town Panchayats over the phone and requested him to take up it as a special case and sanction additional funds for the roads. Road safety panel member Kathirmathiyon told TNIE, “Based on TNIE’s report, the district collector asked me about the issues with the panchayat roads. He has asked the panchayat officials to increase the thickness of the road and construct two layers for durability considering the diverted NH traffic. The NH officials have been instructed to complete the service road works by April first or second week. Collector’s immediate response is appreciable.”