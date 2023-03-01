Home States Tamil Nadu

Man claims ATM issued him notes of Rs 20 face value instead of Rs 200 denomination in TN

Ayyappan of Padarnthapuli village, a Swiggy food delivery executive, attempted to withdraw Rs 3,500 from an India 1 ATM kiosk on Salaipudur-Thonugal road near Kovilpatti.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Following a complaint from a man that an ATM at Kovilpatti issued him notes of Rs 20 denomination instead of Rs 200 face value, the cash refilling agency has assured to verify the claims after combing the CCTV footage. The agency also promised to release him the remaining cash within three days if the claim was proven right.

Ayyappan of Padarnthapuli village, a Swiggy food delivery executive, attempted to withdraw Rs 3,500 from an India 1 ATM kiosk on Salaipudur-Thonugal road near Kovilpatti. "The machine released six notes of Rs 500 denomination, one Rs 100 note and two Rs 20 notes, which together amount to only Rs 3,140. As the ATM centre did not have any customer care contact details listed, I filed the complaint at the bank branch where I have a savings account," Ayyappan told TNIE.

Upon information, the cash refilling agency reached the spot. Following preliminary inquiries, the agency officials said the Rs 200 rack in the kiosk contained only Rs 200 notes. Upon the insistence of media persons on the spot, one of the officials swiped his debit card at the kiosk and requested Rs 200. The machine subsequently released him two Rs 100 notes and not a Rs 200 note. The official said he will conduct a detailed inquiry into the complaint.

Pointing out that the kiosk was located in a remote village, Ayyappan added that there was a possibility that elderly persons might get cheated and not receive their full amounts if the anomaly continued. "The ATM centre also contained no information about where to lodge consumer complaints," he added.

