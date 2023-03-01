Home States Tamil Nadu

Money lenders attack worker for not paying exorbitant interest, land in jail in TN

Nanthakumar asked his accomplices to come to the spot in Panayankurichi, where all four of them attacked Perumal. The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  A worker was attacked by four moneylenders over collection of interest at exorbitant rates in Panayankurichi on Monday. Sources said the worker, Pachammal Perumal, had borrowed Rs 10,000 from a law student S Nanthakumar, and his relatives-- S Mujithkumar, S Pathirakali and M Arumugam--two years ago. "He repaid a total of Rs 25,000 as weekly interest while the principal amount stood unpaid. Due to his family circumstances, Perumal could not repay for two weeks. In a fit of rage, Nanthakumar abused Perumal, who, in response, said he would file a police complaint against him for collecting exorbitant interest," said sources.

Nanthakumar asked his accomplices to come to the spot in Panayankurichi, where all four of them attacked Perumal. The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media. The four suspects then went to Alangulam police station and attempted to file a complaint against Perumal. Upon suspicion, the police asked them to sit in the station and went to Panayankurichi. Later, all four persons were arrested and lodged in jail," added sources.

The activists have demanded the state government create awareness among Tenkasi villagers about the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Exorbitant Interest Act and regarding the loan schemes of the government and nationalised banks. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tenkasi Money lender Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp