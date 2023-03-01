Money lenders attack worker for not paying exorbitant interest, land in jail in TN

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A worker was attacked by four moneylenders over collection of interest at exorbitant rates in Panayankurichi on Monday. Sources said the worker, Pachammal Perumal, had borrowed Rs 10,000 from a law student S Nanthakumar, and his relatives-- S Mujithkumar, S Pathirakali and M Arumugam--two years ago. "He repaid a total of Rs 25,000 as weekly interest while the principal amount stood unpaid. Due to his family circumstances, Perumal could not repay for two weeks. In a fit of rage, Nanthakumar abused Perumal, who, in response, said he would file a police complaint against him for collecting exorbitant interest," said sources.



Nanthakumar asked his accomplices to come to the spot in Panayankurichi, where all four of them attacked Perumal. The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media. The four suspects then went to Alangulam police station and attempted to file a complaint against Perumal. Upon suspicion, the police asked them to sit in the station and went to Panayankurichi. Later, all four persons were arrested and lodged in jail," added sources.



The activists have demanded the state government create awareness among Tenkasi villagers about the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Exorbitant Interest Act and regarding the loan schemes of the government and nationalised banks.

