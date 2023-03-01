Home States Tamil Nadu

Murder accused shot in leg for attacking Madurai cops in TN 

Represemntational image.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A police inspector attached to the Madurai city police shot a murder case accused in the leg after he assaulted a police constable near Vandiyur kanmoi around 6.15 am on Tuesday. Both the injured, police constable Saravanakumar and accused K Vinoth Kumar, are undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

K Vinoth Kumar

The incident allegedly happened when Mattuthavani inspector Rajangam and grade I constable Saravanakumar, along with SIs Vellaithurai and Raju took Kumar to a crime scene for documentation purposes. Kumar initially attacked Saravanakumar in his left upper arm with a hidden knife before he tried to attack inspector Rajangam. In self-defence, inspector Rajangam shot Kumar in his leg. 

According to police sources said Kumar was one among the 13 accused in the murder case of S Dora Bala alias Balamurugan of Ulaganeri in Uthangudi. Kumar and Balamurugan had previous enmity as the latter had an illegal affair with the former’s mother. While the police arrested other accused persons, Kumar had been absconding. He was arrested on Monday and taken to the crime scene, where the incident occurred. On February 22, the Mattuthavani police had registered a case against him under 147, 148, 341, and 302 IPC sections. 

“In connection with the murder attempt and assault of the policemen, the Anna Nagar police registered a case against Kumar under 307, 294 (b), 353, 352, 324 IPC sections. He is also involved in other cases, including a robbery and POCSO case,” said the police.  City commissioner of police KN Narenthra Nayar and DC North BK Arvind inspected the spot and visited the injured in the hospital. 

