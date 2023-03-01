Home States Tamil Nadu

New MSME policy will be released during TN budget session: Secretary Arun Roy

He urged TANSTIA and the Industry Department to organize many orientation programs, which will be more useful in promoting new entrepreneurs in the MSME sector.

CHENNAI:  Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Secretary Arun Roy said that Tamil Nadu government will release the new policy for MSMEs during the forthcoming budget session likely to be held from March 20.

Addressing the 26th Edition of the State Level Industries Convention of Micro and Small Industries STICON 2023, organized by Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) at Chennai Trade Centre, Roy said that the policy was framed by taking Chief minister M K Stalin and MSME Minister T M Anbarasan’s vision to make Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy.

Hans Raj Verma, Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation, who delivered the valedictory address, said that MSMEs are in need of low-cost technology, by which more innovative products can be identified and developed by the budding entrepreneurs and start-ups. He urged TANSTIA and the Industry Department to organize many orientation programs, which will be more useful in promoting new entrepreneurs in the MSME sector.

Additional Commissioner of Industries and Commerce Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, Managing Director of Broadline Technologies Dr M Arumugam, General Manager of Small Industries Development Bank of India A L Ravindran and president of TANSTIA K Mariappan were among the dignitaries who took part in the convention.

Policy in tune with CM’s $1 trillion economy vision
Addressing the convention, MSME Secretary Arun Roy said that the policy was framed by taking CM M K Stalin and MSME Minister T M Anbarasan’s vision to make Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy

