No nod for virtual marriage of TN girl with American groom, court says it violates rules

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday stayed an order passed by a single judge of the court permitting the virtual marriage of a Tamil Nadu bride and an American groom in July 2022.

Passing the interim order on an appeal filed by the sub-registrar of Manavalakurichi in Kanniyakumari, a division bench of justices D Krishnakumar and L Victoria Gowri pointed out that Section 12 of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which deals with the rules relating to place and form of solemnisation, was not complied with. The case was adjourned to March 21.

Vasmi Sudarshini, a resident of Kanniyakumari, and Rahul L Madhu, an American national, submitted a joint application before Manavalakurichi sub-registrar office on May 5, 2022, under Section 5 (notice of intended marriage) of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

But while their application was still under process, Rahul had to return owing to Visa requirements, following which Vasmi approached the HC. Her plea was allowed and she and Rahul were permitted to marry virtually with the help of Rahul’s power of attorney. But the sub-registrar stated in his appeal that the solemnisation of marriage should be performed physically.

The authority also added that the single judge was wrong in referring to the Covid-19 Act of Singapore and the Hanafi School of Thought of Pakistan saying they do not apply to the case on hand.

