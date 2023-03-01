Home States Tamil Nadu

Number of skilled workers doesn’t meet TN’s requirement: FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

There is a profound gap between the level of skill and workmanship required and the ability of the state to produce that talent, Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has said.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated experimental science centre, developed by GD Naidu Charities, in Coimbatore on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  There is a profound gap between the level of skill and workmanship required and the ability of the state to produce that talent, Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has said. Addressing the media after inaugurating Experimenta, a science centre designed and developed by GD Naidu Charities on Tuesday, he said the government is taking steps to roll out joint programmes with eminent institutions to provide highly skilled training to meet the industry requirements. 

“Skill development is crucial. We are acutely aware of the increasing complexity of technical components in various sectors and we are not scaled up to the level adequately. The state government will start a joint programme along with renowned institutions and agencies, where the government will pay the fees for the training courses in highly skilled sectors,” the minister said.

Commenting on GST compensation for Tamil Nadu from the Centre, Thiaga Rajan said dues are pending for about 15 months. He said improvements need to be made in the functioning of the GST council and he would suggest them in the upcoming meeting of the council. 

On the collapse in the value of Adani group shares following the Hindenburg Research report, the minister said stakeholders should raise questions on how the violations went unnoticed by the regulatory agencies. 
The Experimenta is set up on 40,000 sq. ft. and has over 120 interactive exhibits. The centre will offer students a playful approach to science and technology.  The centre will be open from 9 am to 6.30 pm on all days except Mondays and national holidays. 

Coimbatore district collector Kranti Kumar Pati, corporation commissioner M Prathap, BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Michaela Kuchler, consul general, German Consulate, Chennai and GD Gopal managing trustee and chairman of GD Naidu Charities were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan skilled workers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp