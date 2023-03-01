Number of skilled workers doesn’t meet TN’s requirement: FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: There is a profound gap between the level of skill and workmanship required and the ability of the state to produce that talent, Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has said. Addressing the media after inaugurating Experimenta, a science centre designed and developed by GD Naidu Charities on Tuesday, he said the government is taking steps to roll out joint programmes with eminent institutions to provide highly skilled training to meet the industry requirements.

“Skill development is crucial. We are acutely aware of the increasing complexity of technical components in various sectors and we are not scaled up to the level adequately. The state government will start a joint programme along with renowned institutions and agencies, where the government will pay the fees for the training courses in highly skilled sectors,” the minister said.

Commenting on GST compensation for Tamil Nadu from the Centre, Thiaga Rajan said dues are pending for about 15 months. He said improvements need to be made in the functioning of the GST council and he would suggest them in the upcoming meeting of the council.

On the collapse in the value of Adani group shares following the Hindenburg Research report, the minister said stakeholders should raise questions on how the violations went unnoticed by the regulatory agencies.

The Experimenta is set up on 40,000 sq. ft. and has over 120 interactive exhibits. The centre will offer students a playful approach to science and technology. The centre will be open from 9 am to 6.30 pm on all days except Mondays and national holidays.

Coimbatore district collector Kranti Kumar Pati, corporation commissioner M Prathap, BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Michaela Kuchler, consul general, German Consulate, Chennai and GD Gopal managing trustee and chairman of GD Naidu Charities were present on the occasion.

COIMBATORE: There is a profound gap between the level of skill and workmanship required and the ability of the state to produce that talent, Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has said. Addressing the media after inaugurating Experimenta, a science centre designed and developed by GD Naidu Charities on Tuesday, he said the government is taking steps to roll out joint programmes with eminent institutions to provide highly skilled training to meet the industry requirements. “Skill development is crucial. We are acutely aware of the increasing complexity of technical components in various sectors and we are not scaled up to the level adequately. The state government will start a joint programme along with renowned institutions and agencies, where the government will pay the fees for the training courses in highly skilled sectors,” the minister said. Commenting on GST compensation for Tamil Nadu from the Centre, Thiaga Rajan said dues are pending for about 15 months. He said improvements need to be made in the functioning of the GST council and he would suggest them in the upcoming meeting of the council. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the collapse in the value of Adani group shares following the Hindenburg Research report, the minister said stakeholders should raise questions on how the violations went unnoticed by the regulatory agencies. The Experimenta is set up on 40,000 sq. ft. and has over 120 interactive exhibits. The centre will offer students a playful approach to science and technology. The centre will be open from 9 am to 6.30 pm on all days except Mondays and national holidays. Coimbatore district collector Kranti Kumar Pati, corporation commissioner M Prathap, BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Michaela Kuchler, consul general, German Consulate, Chennai and GD Gopal managing trustee and chairman of GD Naidu Charities were present on the occasion.