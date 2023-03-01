On birthday eve, Tamil Nadu CM launches schemes for infants, moms 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day before his 70th birthday, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched seven special schemes for children and people belonging to marginalised sections, including a special nutrition programme for infants and a scheme to end manual scavenging and train cleanliness workers for entrepreneurship.

The special nutrition scheme will benefit over 1.11 lakh children aged between six months and six years and over 11,917 infants aged up to six months. For the 1.11 lakh children, ready-to-use free therapeutic food would be given for eight weeks while lactating mothers of 11,917 infants would get two nutritional packs each. Five women received the packs from the CM at the event on Tuesday.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in many areas, the CM said an agreement has been signed between Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to prevent loss of lives and train cleanliness workers and members of their families for entrepreneurship.

The scheme would be first implemented on a pilot basis in Chennai Corporation and would then be extended to other urban areas of the state, Stalin said. Cleanliness workers would be imparted training in operating modern equipment and provided with vehicles. Skill development training will also be provided to them, the CM said.

56,098 students to benefit from breakfast scheme: Stalin

Stating that he had already launched a scheme aimed at improving the lives of cleanliness workers and as the next phase, the state is planning to use modern equipment to maintain sewerage lines. He said breakfast scheme for students would be extended to 15 municipal corporations and 21 municipalities to benefit 56,098 students in 433 schools.

He also laid foundation for 44 hospitals to be built at a cost of Rs 1,136.32 crore. The fund will be used for improving facilities in district headquarters hospitals in 13 places. Also, a scheme to hike the monthly pension of transgenders from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 was launched.

Launching the schemes on his birthday eve, Stalin said his 55 years of public life was in accordance with the ideology of reformist leader Thanthai Periyar, former CMs CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and DMK veteran K Anbazhagan. “Nobody is setting targets for me. I am striving daily to achieve the goals I set for myself. I see God in the poor’s people’s laughter,” he said.

